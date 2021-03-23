Tue, Mar 23, 2021

4 killed in Tirupur as two-wheeler rams parked lorry

Four men riding on a single two-wheeler died after ramming a parked lorry near Perumanallur in Tirupur in the early hours of Monday.

The mangled remains of the two-wheeler
Coimbatore:
The deceased were identified as S Sabari Balamurugan (25) from Pooluvapatti, V Praveen (24), A Anand (26) from Chettipalayam and P Balamurugan (23) from Prakash Nagar. They were all working in a textile firm. 

The four were returning after work on a single two-wheeler on Perumanallur-Coimbatore National Highways when they hit a lorry parked near Rakkiapatti around 2 am. The goods-laden lorry bound to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh was halted due to a snag. 

In the impact, Sabari Balamurugan and Praveen died on the spot, while Anand and Balamurugan were rushed to Avinashi Government Hospital, where they succumbed to injuries. 

The Perumanallur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on to know if the deceased were drunk. 

