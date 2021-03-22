Action against illegal cash transfers in ministers' constituencies: DMK

Chennai :

In a statement issued here, the DMK said it had complained to the Election Commission about AIADMK Minister S.P.Velumani collecting the mobile numbers of the general public and transferring cash through Google Pay and other online platforms.





Velumani is contesting from the Thondamuthur assembly constituency.





The Election Commission, in its reply to the DMK, said it has instructed the bankers to inform the Income Tax authorities and District Election Office about suspicious transactions and daily transactions over Rs 10 lakh.





The poll body also said all the District Election Officers and District Collectors have been requested to take appropriate action immediately to prevent these illegal activities in all the constituencies where Tamil Nadu ministers are contesting from.





Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are slated for April 6.