AISMK candidate from Lalgudi leaves party, joins DMK

Chennai :

He joined the DMK in the presence of the party's Principal Secretary, K.N. Nehru.





With Muralikrishnan quitting the party, it has given a massive jolt to the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)-led political alliance, of which AISMK led by actor-turned-politician, R. Sarathkumar, is a partner.





Muralikrishnan, who was AISMK's Trichy District Secretary, represented the Udayar community which has a sizeable vote bank in the Lalgudi constituency. He was also a municipal councillor from the same constituency.





Speaking to IANS he said, "I wanted to do something for the society and hence joined the DMK and will always stand with the people of the constituency."





With Muralikrishnan quitting the party, the AISMK could collapse as the Udayar community will shift towards the DMK.





M. Rajendran, a journalist with a local daily, while speaking to IANS said,"Muralikrishnan is a leader of the Udayar community which is included in the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category and has sizeable support in the constituency. His arrival in DMK will boost the fortunes of the party in Tamil Nadu."