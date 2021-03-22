Case filed against Seeman for violating rules

Virudhunagar :

The film-director-turned politician was charged for campaigning for his party in Virudhunagar on Saturday for ten minutes more than the allowed time limit. The police also said that they have filed a case against 450 people over the alleged violation of election campaigning rules. P Perumal Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police said on phone, “We have filed a case against 450 people, for violating election rules”.





DMK-VCK men booked in city





Kodambakkam police registered a case against DMK and VCK cadre for allegedly threatening members of Desiya Vakkalar Peravai during an election campaign. When contacted, Kodambakkam police said that a case has been registered against DMK and VCK cadre under Sections 341, 294b and 323 of IPC based on a complaint by Desiya Vakkalar Peravai representatives. The complainant alleged that they were stopped for campaigning encouraging 100 per cent polling. After they staged a protest in front of Kodambakkam police station, police received a complaint. Police said that a counter-complaint has been received on the incident.