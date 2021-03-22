Alagiri campaigns for Stalin, says Modi dividing the country

Chennai :

Campaigning for DMK president MK Stalin in Kolathur constituency, Alagiri said that though they had differences with Jayalalithaa, she had never compromised the interests of the State.





Remarking that the people have the responsibility to put an able person in an eminent position, the TNCC chief said the people in DMK-led alliance were principled.





Accusing the Centre of not taking any steps to control price rise, Alaigri said that former PM Manmohan Singh knew the economy and hence he reduced fuel and LPG price, but the Modi led regime has no constructive economic policy and hence the price of petrol, diesel and LPG was skyrocketing.





EPS deceiving farmers, says DMK chief in Ambattur





Meanwhile, campaigning for his party led alliance candidates in Ambattur later in the day, DMK president MK Stalin said the Chief Minister was deceiving farmers by wearing a green shawl and pretending to be a farmer.





“This election is fought not just to form a government, but to protect our self-respect and safeguard our rights, ” the DMK chief asserted, even recalling the sensational Madras High Court victory secured by him after the incumbent AIADMK regime refused land to lay Karunanidhi to rest on Marina.





“Can we allow the Palaniswami who denied six feet land on Marina to win in Tamil Nadu, ” he quipped, campaigning for his candidates in Ambattur.