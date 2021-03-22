PAP farmers pull out of polls

As many as 23 farmers dependent on Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) for irrigation have decided to withdraw their nominations in Kangeyam constituency following assurance given by the PWD officials to fulfill their demands.

Chennai : Initially, 1000 farmers were planning to enter the electoral fray, but only 23 of them filed nominations after their persistent demand to supply water for 135 days in a year to tail end areas failed to yield a response. Convinced after talks with PWD officials, the farmers have decided not to contest the polls.