‘My only agenda is to work for people who elected me’

SJ Michael Collins caught up with him during the campaign trail at Thennilaipatti near Velur. Excerpts from the interview:





Is COVID-19 a boon or bane for the AIADMK in the Assembly polls?





Firstly, let us not mix politics with the pandemic. The State managed the situation well and brought it under control remarkably with well-equipped health infrastructure. This was acknowledged across the country, State and by the people from my home constituency. We take it as our credit. This is an added advantage for us, and we expect it to reflect in the election, too.





But the opposition alleges that you indulged in corruption even during the pandemic. Comments?





Being in public life, we have to face any allegation. But these allegations are baseless as we have been proving time and time again. So far, no FIR has been registered against me as you can see in my election affidavit. The only FIR filed against me was 10 years ago, that too an election related one. I am not bothered about these allegations. My only agenda is to work for the people who elected me, and I will always be with them both in good times and bad.





Will the gutkha case have an impact on your career?





It was a foisted case, initiated by the DMK to malign my reputation. It was late J Anbazhagan who filed the petition thrice, based on which they were directed to file a case. Anyone can file a case but only truth will prevail.





As if lending credence to the charges of corruption, your wealth has increased from Rs 8.98 crore to Rs 60.29 crore. Your comments?





I have mentioned it as income from business – the family runs crusher units, which is known to everyone. At the same time, I have liabilities, too.





You claim yourself to be a member of the voters’ family, while the DMK candidate is said to turn emotional during campaigns. Will such sentimental talks help either of you to win the election?





It is the people who can judge. Sentiments may work out to a certain extent. But at the same time, I should mention the various projects I brought to Pudukkottai districts, especially to Viralimalai, in the last 10 years. We augmented infrastructure, including drinking water scheme and road facilities, and improved temples. Above all, the 100-year dream project of Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking project. Also, I am one among the people during any crisis they face, like helping them return to normalcy after Cyclone Gaja. The opponents have been campaigning that they would do better than Vijaya Baskar, which implies they acknowledge that I have done a lot for the people. That itself is a credit to me and the party.





What about the surveys that said there is an anti-incumbency feeling?





The surveys go wrong most of the time as they are often shallow. You should come to a conclusion only after visiting the villages to understand the ground reality. In my strong opinion, we will retain power and I will certainly record hat-trick victory from Viralimalai.





But in the Lok Sabha polls, Viralimalai segment alone fetched Congress candidate S Jothimani 60,000 votes. Will it not be a negative factor to you, too?





You cannot compare Lok Sabha elections with Assembly polls, as there was a different wave at that time. In the local body polls held after the Lok Sabha polls, we got 100 per cent victory. That is the ground reality. Please wait till the results are declared and see for yourself.