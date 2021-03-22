Case booked against 5 in Palani

Tension prevailed in Palani when four persons near a mosque broke out in an argument with AIADMK cadre, who were engaged in an election campaign in Paraikadai.

Madurai : The campaigners were questioned on AIADMK's alliance with BJP and prevented from campaigning. Soon after an argument broke between them, Jegan, Dindigul's district secretary of Hindu Munnani, who accompanied the cadre, commented in retaliation inciting religious sentiments. As his comments went viral on social media, Palani Town police have filed cases against Jegan and four others.