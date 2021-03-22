DMK is a corporate company: EPS

Tiruvannamalai :

Stalin was able to become president of DMK only after his father’s demise. This clearly indicated that Stalin was unfit to be a leader, the Chief Minister said.





“The DMK is a corporate company in which Stalin is the chairman and Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi directors with the sole aim of looting,” he alleged.





Campaigning for BJP candidate S Thanigaivel in Tiruvannamalai town, he said only the DMK’s first family would be in power whether at the state or centre whereas in the AIADMK anybody could come to power. Claiming Stalin did not know the pulse of the people, he said, “The DMK chief should stick to what he knows and not tell lies to attain power.”





Referring to the renovated 14km ‘girivalam’ path, he said his government had undertaken the move at a cost of Rs 65 crore to ensure that devotees experienced the comfort in circumambulating the holy hill.





‘Arani to be new district if voted back to power’





Meanwhile, while campaigning for AIADMK candidate and HR&CE Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran in Arani earlier in the day, EPS promised that a new district with headquarters at Arani will be formed after AIADMK returns to power. Stating that the new district would be carved out from Tiruvannamalai district, he also promised that weavers that a separate board would be set up to look into their needs and will also provide raw material including yarn at subsidised prices.





Campaigning for Cheyyar constituency AIADMK candidate and sitting MLA Doosi K Mohan, EPS said he was also a product of a government school and hence understood the travails faced by such students. At Polur constituency campaigning for AIADMK candidate Agri SS Krishnamurthy, he said check dams will be built across the Cheyyar river to ensure that water did not run waste into the Palar river.Campaigning for PMK candidate Murali in Vandavasi constituency, he said the government would look into the problems faced by the numerous mat weavers, who belonged to the Muslim community. He also campaigned for Kalasapakkam sitting MLA and AIADMK candidate A Paneeerselvam.