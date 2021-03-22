Eco protection should start with the young, say achievers

Chennai :

This was the main theme of the TED-Ed Real Life Incredibles talk held at Alliance Francaise on Sunday, where 10 young achievers from across the nation spoke on the projects they have started in various avenues – from sports, science and technology, arts and literature, to environmental protection.





Naren Villuri, a seed collector and seed sustainability expert, began collecting seeds two years back, after discovering the extent of deforestation globally. Now, the 10-year-old collects seeds from companies, households, schools and colleges and then donates them to local nurseries, farmers and seed banks.





“These are then used to either grow new plants or to make seed balls that are scattered across the State. A seed today is a tree for tomorrow – this is my belief. The main objective is to collect the resources that households waste that can help create more greenery. I may just be a kid, but we can do things to help the adults who are pushing for a change in our ways and this is an easy way we can help,” said Villuri.





Focusing on the fauna part of the environment was eight-year-old Ahana Rhea Berkin, who brought along art installations she had made to raise awareness on the impact single-use plastics have on the bee population. According to the ‘artivist’, art is a means of speaking out against issues to a larger audience of people.





According to Lauhith Satish Kumar, who began feeding stray dogs in his neighbourhood over the course of the shutdown, children can do the same work as adults do at the grassroots level. The self-titled ‘Dog Boy of Chennai’ currently feeds 36 stray dogs in his neighbourhood.





“Just because we’re children doesn’t mean that we can’t help. In fact, we can help more than the adults, because we have time after school and classes when parents have to go to work. I am looking at getting into animal rescuing to help animals who have been abandoned locally. We need to learn how to live in harmony with other organisms, else everything is going to fall apart because of us,” said the 12-year-old.





Now on its second edition, the TED-Ed RLI was started three years ago by John Pradeep JL, a life coach for parents and children, in an effort to create a community of young achievers and provide them support for their initiatives.