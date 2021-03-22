Self-treatment, late referrals worry docs

Chennai :

“While we get about 130 daily cases of COVID, only 30% get hospitalised. Many patients take to home quarantine and approach us only after complications develop,” Dr E Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said, adding, that vaccination should be further stressed upon so that the surge can be controlled.





Late referrals from private hospitals are also posing challenges for government hospital staff. “While we are stepping up infrastructure and converting non-COVID wards to COVID wards, there are a lot of late referrals from private hospitals. The patient lands at the hospital only when critical, “ said Dr P Vasanthamani, dean, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.





With most patients contracting the virus from household clusters, they choose to home quarantine if they have mild symptoms. “But that is a problem when one of them develops serious complications. Besides, household-cluster patients getting admitted to hospitals are insisting upon admission in the same block. While it is easier to trace such patients, due to safety protocols we are unable to accommodate them together, “ said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.