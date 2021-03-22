Seeking amenities, 2 Dharmapuri villages call for poll boycott

The poll boycott banners put up by two villages in Dharmapuri district on Sunday

The villagers of Mallikuttai and Vazhaithottam have put up banners at the entrance to their villages to boycott polls as a sign of protest against not providing even basic amenities in their neighbourhoods.





In a banner put up in Vazhaithottam, the villagers have announced boycotting the polls by listing out their issues such as battered roads, non-renovation of school, lack of fire service and emergency rescue teams besides other amenities over the last several years in their village inhabited by more than 300 families.





“Villagers have to use a railway underpass to reach the village. During instances like fire mishap, fall of cattle into wells and during medical emergencies, the 108 ambulance and fire service vehicles could not reach the village through that underpass resulting in life loss and damage to properties. Hence we have taken a collective decision to boycott the polls,” said S Marthandan, a villager.





Similarly, more than 100 families residing in Nimmangarai Colony in Mallikuttai panchayat have joined the poll boycott chorus due to lack of roads, street light and drinking water facilities in their locality.





As the news of the poll boycott spread, a team of officials from the Revenue Department rushed to the spot and held talks and assured to look into their demands.