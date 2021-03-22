‘Accord priority to frontline NGO staff in vax drive’

Madurai :

A Sankar, executive director of Empower, a Thoothukudi based NGO, on Sunday requested the state government to accord priority for the frontline workers of NGOs mostly engaged in field work.





Such workforce gets more exposure to the public and hence the health care professionals should consider the workers to help get vaccinated against COVID on priority basis.





The Centre has already issued a notification dated March 11 through NITI Ayog insisting the need for vaccinating the NGO frontline workers on priority basis. Further, he said a letter has been forwarded to the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan to consider the plea and execute it.