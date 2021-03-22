Web cameras to be used in 45,000 schools to monitor election process

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that Election Commission had communicated and will be sending the list of the institutions, which will be having web cameras to be operational on the polling day.





According to the official, the agency, which was appointed by the Election Commission, will inspect all the polling stations where web cameras will be used, from March 23.





“Similarly, for camera installation, field inspection of polling stations by the vendor will be done from March 27 to April 2,” he said adding “likewise, after installation, web camera dry run operations will be done two days starting from April 3.”





Stating that all the district education officials were asked to open the schools on the specified dates, the official said “the school management will be assisting the agencies, who will be fixing the cameras in the institutions.”





Claiming that the high-speed internet connection will also be installed in the polling stations, he said “the internet connection will ensure live and uninterrupted visuals.”





A senior official from Election Department, seeking anonymity, said that all the web streaming of poll proceedings will be monitored by a special team at Chennai headquarters.





“The agencies, who were appointed to install web camera in the polling stations, will be available over a call to rectify if there were any issues during web streaming of poll proceedings,” he said adding “spare cameras will also be available with the technician so that replacement could be done immediately.”





The official also said that polling officials in the electoral booths will be trained to use the web cameras.