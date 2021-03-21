6 peahens found dead in Pollachi farm, poisoning suspected

Coimbatore :

Villagers, who found the birds lying dead in a coconut farm owned by one Chinnasamy at Andiyur village, had informed the Forest Department staff on Sunday, who then rushed to the spot and held investigations.





Forest Department sources said that the birds used to frequent the farms to feed on grains. “We suspect the farm owner to have poisoned them to death by giving pesticide mixed feed. Chinnasamy was upset as the peahens were damaging the pipelines laid for the drip irrigation system in his farm,” said a Forest Department official.





A post mortem was conducted on the birds by a veterinarian in the presence of the officials. “We may however know the exact reason for their death only based on the autopsy report likely to be received on Monday,” said Pollachi Forest range officer Pugalenthi. Further investigations are on.





The peacock comes under the Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and killing them attracts a punishment of not less than three years. Farmers in the Coimbatore region have for long been demanding the government to permit them to kill the birds that invade their farms as they consume one fourth of their produce.





“If not the government should at least take steps to destroy eggs of the bird and control their population from growing further,” P Kandhasamy, a farmer, said. The farmers are also aggrieved that they are not paid any compensation by the Forest Department for the losses incurred by peacocks.