Vote against Lanka in UNHRC, Stalin urges Centre

Chennai :

Stating that Tamils in the state and across the globe were shocked by the Prime Minister’s silence on the statement of Lankan bureaucrat that India would vote in their favour, Stalin said the PM, apart from voting in favour of the resolution on Monday, should make efforts to amend the resolution and muster support of other member nations to move a trial against Colombo in the International Criminal Court.





Stalin also asked the PM not to incur the blame of the Tamils by adapting a stand in favour of Sri Lanka. Remarking that it was worrisome that the Centre has allowed a Sri Lankan external affairs secretary to decide on New Delhi’s stand and that too when Tamils worldwide were anxiously waiting to know the stand of the Centre, the DMK president, in a statement issued in this regard, said that 9 crore Tamils across the world would not pardon the indifference of Government of India in this issue.





Wondering why the BJP-led Centre has forgotten the anti-Sri Lanka stand adopted by India previously in the UN, Stalin recalled his earlier representation to the PM on the issue and said the Tamils were wondering why the PM was ignoring the viewpoint of his own Parliamentarians and yielding to the pressure of Sri Lanka.