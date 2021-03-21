Daily COVID-19 tally in TN continues to go up, 1,289 cases added

Chennai :

The recoveries were lesser with 668 patients being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,46,480 leaving 7,903 active cases, a health bulletin said. Among the new cases, one individual who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive and is currently under treatment in a separate isolation ward.





The passenger who tested COVID-19 positive underwent a follow up test of his samples after seven days as per the guidelines framed by the Centre on UK returnees, the bulletin said. Till date 57 passengers --- 37 returnees (primary contacts) from the UK have tested positive while 20 of them secondary contacts, the bulletin said.





Chennai accounted for majority of new infections with 466 cases being reported, aggregating to 2,41,623 till date in the district. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,197. Among the nine deceased, two were without any pre- existing conditions while seven had comorbidities. A total of 75,258 samples were tested on Sunday taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1.87 crore.





Chengalpet was behind Chennai with 138 cases, Coimbatore 109, Thanjavur 73 and Tiruvallur 72. As many as 12 districts reported fresh infections in single digits. Nine individuals including one from the United Arab Emirates were among those who tested positive today, the bulletin said.