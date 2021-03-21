Assembly Poll : Nominations of 382 candidates found valid after scrutiny

Puducherry :

According to an Election Department release here, of the 450 candidates who filed their nomination papers, 382 were found intact and accepted.





Tomorrow is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.





Those in the fray include former Chief Minister and N R Congress President N Rangaswamy, former Ministers A Namassivayam, Kandasamy, Shajahan, Kamalakannan, N G Panneer Selvam, Thyagarajan, and Kalyanasaundaram.





Many former legislators were also contesting the election.





The polling will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.