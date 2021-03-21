Sun, Mar 21, 2021

Assembly Poll : Nominations of 382 candidates found valid after scrutiny

Published: Mar 21,2021

Nomination papers of 382 candidates were found valid after scrutiny on Saturday.

File photo
Puducherry:
According to an Election Department release here, of the 450 candidates  who filed their nomination papers, 382 were found intact and accepted. 

Tomorrow is  the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. 

Those in the fray include former Chief Minister and N R Congress President N Rangaswamy, former Ministers A Namassivayam, Kandasamy, Shajahan, Kamalakannan, N G Panneer Selvam, Thyagarajan, and Kalyanasaundaram. 

Many former legislators were also contesting the election. 

The polling will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will be taken up  on May 2. 

