Puducherry Logs 64 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry :

The COVID-19 cases registered a marginal rise in the Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday with 64 infections being reported, taking the tally to 40,386, the health department said. One more fatality took the toll to 675.





The UT had reported 60 cases on Saturday. A total of 1,238 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am and the cumulative number of specimens examined so far was 6.06 lakh, Health and Family Welfare Services Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release.





There were 395 active cases after recovery of 23 patients during this period. In all, 39,316 people have recovered from the disease so far in the Union Territory.





Puducherry region accounted for the maximum of 40 cases, Karaikal had 19, Mahe (4) and Yanam (1) The Director said 19,627 health workers and 7,146 front line workers have so far been vaccinated in the UT. He said the second phase of vaccination of senior citizens and those aged above 45 years with co-morbidities has covered 17,393 persons since the commencement of the drive on March 1.