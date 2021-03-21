Leprosy screening conducted at Koyambedu mkt

Chennai :

Healthcare workers conducted leprosy screening for all workers at the Koyambedu market as part of its public awareness and screening programme for case detection and surveillance. In the last one week, 7,806 persons have been screened, of whom 5,429 underwent detailed examination. The pathological tests are being conducted for all the suspected and positive cases to provide follow up treatment to those identified.





“We are conducting individual screening at public places to identify the positive cases and ensure follow up. We received three positive cases in the current session and about ten cases were identified earlier. We noticed that a large number of people are unaware of the symptoms of leprosy and they do not approach the government hospitals or primary health centres to seek treatment. Thus, we are organising the camp to identify the positive cases,” said Dr Dharma Lingam, deputy director of Tamil Nadu Leprosy Eradication Programme.





One team of healthcare workers have been deployed to conduct camps in each zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation.