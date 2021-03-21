Can’t allow Pocso accused to reach compromise: HC

Chennai :

Justice P Velumurugan, before whom the appeal moved by the accused who has been sentenced to undergo 10 years’ RI for raping the said girl when she was 17 on the promise of marriage, came up, said: “Even assuming that the victim girl had fallen in love with the appellant and admitted that they are living for four years, provisions of Pocso Act attract from the time of occurrence when the girl was a minor.”





“Once the victim girl has complained that the appellant has committed the offence and the case has been registered, it is an offence against the State. Therefore, subsequent compromise will not take away the offence,” the court said holding that the victim girl cannot be re-examined.





The single judge also noted that mere falling in love is not an offence. But if a person is above 18 and has sexually assaulted a child who is under 18 years then it is an offence and any offence committed under Pocso Act is not compoundable.





The appeal has been moved by the accused to protract the case and escape from the clutches of law, Justice Velmurugan held while noting that after the completion of the examination of prosecution witnesses, the appellant convinced the victim girl and filed an affidavit.





Even in the grounds of appeal, the appellant has not raised any ground that by threat she gave a statement or evidence of rape and hence at the time of final hearing of the appeal, the plea seeking to take the sworn affidavit of the victim of living together as additional evidence is against the scope of Pocso Act, the court added.



