Cong has no candidate against arch-rival Rangasamy at Yanam

Puducherry :

A stronghold of ex-Congress leader and former minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh and 900 km away from the small city, will see former chief minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy testing his fortunes from here this time, besides Thattanchavady.





Congress leaders are tight-lipped over skipping the segment, but it is widely believed that the party did not want to risk a candidate from the turf of Rao, who has thrown his weight behind Rangasamy. Earlier, the Congresswas earmarked 15 of the total 30 assembly segments to field its candidates from, while 13 seats had been set apart for the DMK, its alliance partner.





The remaining two seats had been allotted to allies VCK and the CPI. However, the Congress fielded candidates from 14 segments and left Yanam out. With no big names in the fray, it could be a virtual walk over for Rangasamy. Rao had even assured Rangasamy that the latter need not visit the Constituency as he would take care of campaign and other poll relative activities. Rao has been representing Yanam since 1996 and was the Health Minister in the V Narayansasamy government which fell on February 22 ahead of a trust vote while being reduced to a minority.





Though Rao did not seek re-election from Yanam, his home constituency, he has extended support to Rangasamy.He had quit as MLA and Minister in February and shifted his allegiance to the AINRC.