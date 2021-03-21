For KC Veeramani, fight for Jolarpet is a battle within family

Chennai :

Carved out of the erstwhile Natrampalli Assembly constituency, Jolarpet has portions of Natrampalli urban and rural areas. Veeramani had won both the 2011 and 2016 polls soon after the new constituency came into being in 2007. But the present anti-incumbency wave and AIADMK cadre’s anger at the minister, who is not allowing others to contest, might go against him.





In addition to DMK alliance candidate Devaraj, Veeramani is likely to face issues from AMMK alliance candidate, Thennarasu, who is his nephew. Even as Thennarasu’s chances of winning the seat are less, he aims to wreck his uncle’s electoral chances, according to sources. He has allegedly told the people in Jolarpet that Veeramani has betrayed both his party and relatives.





The continuous drinking water problem and lack of a proper bus stand for the municipality are some major issues that might go against the minister. With Veeramani contending that a bus stand would not be possible as the land belongs to the railways, locals question his reluctance to approach the Centre despite being a minister.





Insiders state that DMK candidate Devaraj was handpicked by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan to contest this seat, which sources said was to give Veeramani a chance to win the seat. This was reportedly a quid pro quo for Veeramani ensuing that AIADMK’s V Ramu was allotted the Katpadi seat where Duraimurugan is contesting for the eighth time.





Antipathy to Veeramani might funnel AIADMK votes to AMMK. While this might be true in constituencies where AIADMK and AMMK face each other, Veeramani’s apprehensions are seen from the fact that he is now willing to loosen his purse strings to ensure that party cadres lack nothing.





Since 1967, when it was Natrampalli constituency, DMK had won the seat 5 times AIADMK 6 times (twice after it became Jolarpet constituency) and the PMK once.