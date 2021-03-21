DMK to poll panel: Reject candidature of SP Velumani, two others

Chennai :

The principal Opposition party has objected to factual inaccuracies in the nomination of BJP candidates in Harbour Vinoj P Selvam, Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate in Chepauk – Trplicane and AIADMK minister SP Velumani in Thondamuthur constituency. While the party alleged discrepancy in the name of the BJP candidate, the party alleged impersonation of proposers by the NTK and withholding of facts by the minister. DMK spokesperson Tamizhan Prasanna said that the nomination should be filed per the EPIC roll, but the name of the candidate was different in the nomination and voter roll. “When DMK and an independent candidate objected, the RO said that he was keeping his nomination on hold till 11 am on Sunday. It has been falsely claimed that the nomination was accepted. We have to clarify that it has been put on hold, as was told to us by the RO,” said a source.





Claiming that a stranger instead of the candidate or an authorized agent had furnished the document, Prasanna said that they have demanded that the nomination be rejected. Likewise, Advocate Saravanan of the DMK legal wing alleged that the NTK candidate had impersonated a couple of his proposers. Sadiq Basha, who claimed that his name and EPIC details matched the eighth proposer of the NTK candidate, said that he was a DMK member. He added that he did not ink his name in the NTK candidate’s nomination. DMK has urged the returning officer of Chepauk to initiate criminal proceedings against the NTK candidate for alleged impersonation. Elsewhere, DMK candidate of Thondamuthur Karthikeya Sivasenapathy alleged that the tax details submitted by minister Velumani were not in order. He also sought the RO’s intense scrutiny of the papers of the minister.