Kamal bets on walk, chats with people to canvass votes

Chennai :

When Haasan, who is debuting from Coimbatore South constituency, went for a walk in the flower market and RS Puram areas on Saturday morning, people vied with each other to click selfies and converse with him.





During his autorickshaw trip, a youngster on a two-wheeler the three wheeler to wish him success. Yet another outing, this time to a restaurant to have coffee, saw fans surround him. One of them sung a popular number from his 1992 Tamil flick ‘Devar Magan’, reworking the lyrics to suit the actor’s political innings.





After visiting Amman Kulam locality, he said people faced hardship to get access to even very basic amenities and vowed to address their issues. He went on a walk around the site of a yet to be completed overbridge and lashed out at the AIADMK government for not completing the project and over corruption.





When he travelled to nearby Tirupur district in a helicopter for campaigning, many locals turned up at the college ground, used as a helipad, just to catch a glimpse of the star. After he left the spot by road for poll campaign, his chopper continued to be the centre of attraction and people eagerly took selfies in front of it.





However, whether his stardom would translate into votes and catapult his fledgling party into a decisive political force remains to be seen.





As he had recently undergone a follow-up surgery on his leg, doctors advised him to rest for a while, which may lead to some changes in his campaign schedule, MNM said. Meanwhile. Haasan’s nomination papers has been accepted after scrutiny, the party said in a release.