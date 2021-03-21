2 Thanjai schools booked for COVID norms violation

Thiruchirapalli :

Saraswati Girls Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam and Maxwell Matric Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur were slapped a fine of Rs 12,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively for not following the SOPs in a proper manner. The District Administration had lodged a complaint with the police which later took action against the two schools. Sources said during the surge, 143 people in Thanjavur, including teachers from 11 schools, have tested positive. Among them 60 students have been discharged. District Collector M Govinda Rao told the media that he had received information on various schools not strictlyfollowing the protocols and many students had been attending school sans masks.





Also, a government school headmaster and two teachers tested COVID positive in Tambaram on Saturday. The headmaster of Thiruvancherry government high school and two teachers had been unwell for the past few days and after undertaking tests, it was confirmed on Saturday after the results were out that they had contracted the virus. They were admitted to a private hospital in Tambaram. Following this, the Tambaram municipality and the Health Department tested all the 135 students along with 12 members of the teaching faculty. The school has been shut for the time being.