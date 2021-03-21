30pc nominations rejected

Chennai :

A record number of more than 2,200 nominations of the total 7,240 filed were rejected by poll officials on Saturday. Tension prevailed in several government offices when the applications were being scrutinised and heated arguments ensued whenever nominations were objected to by other aspirants. A total of 3,500 nominations were accepted and the scrutiny continued till late in the night.





“We are expecting rejection numbers to go up and several candidates have been given a few hours to furnish details by Sunday noon. Close to 30% of nominations were rejected on various grounds, which includes lack of data related to assets and income tax declarations, incomplete applications and failure to furnish names of voters seconding the candidature,” a Public Election Department official said. The official also said that usually, about 10% of nominations are usually withdrawn before the last day of candidature withdrawal.





A few high profile candidates file four applications each and after accepting the first, the rest are rejected, the official explained. Rejection of nominations outnumbered the accepted forms in constituencies like Thyagaraya Nagar, Kancheepuram, Tirutani, Tiruvallur and Tirupathur. In Kolathur and R K Nagar, 17 nominations, of mostly Independents, were rejected.





According to ECI sources, the 2016 Assembly polls had 3,776 candidates in the fray and 3,232 candidates forfeited deposits. This time the number of candidates is likely to increase by 5 to 10% as new parties and a five-cornered contest, including MNM is in the fray. Karur saw a maximum of 97 nominations and 13 were rejected.



