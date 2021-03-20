BJP campaign to focus on central projects: VK Singh

Thiruchirapalli :





This included Rs 1.50 lakh crore that was allocated for the infrastructure development and a fund of Rs 25,000 crore for development of fisheries sector and also for the welfare of the fishing community.







The Union Minister also assured that his Ministry would kick-start the Tiruvaiyaru bypass works soon after the election, and that steps would be taken to complete the work on Thanjavur-Nagapattinam National Highway. He also complimented the government for the State topping in business and infrastructure despite the pandemic. Due to the close association that the Centre-ruling party has with the AIADMK, the Centre has been implementing a series of developmental projects in Tamil Nadu. The BJP campaign has been charted in such a way that the cadre would create awareness among the people about the central projects, which would continue once AIADMK returns to power, he added. This would ensure that the AIADMK led front would retain power, Singh said.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in a meeting with BJP functionaries in Tiruvaiyaru constituency, VK Singh said the Union government was very particular about the development of Tamil Nadu, and has disbursed Rs 6.50 lakh crore to the State in the past six years.