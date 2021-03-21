Will release poll manifesto soon: CT Ravi

Though a minor partner in the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is planning to release its own manifesto, which will talk about schemes and development projects implemented by the Union government in the state as well as those to come.

Chennai : BJP General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi said that the AIADMK’s manifesto has explained the NDA’s vision for development and welfare of the state. “But, despite being a minor partner in alliance, BJP will release a manifesto for Tamil Nadu,” he said. Related Tags : BJP | CT Ravi | poll manifesto