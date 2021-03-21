People in Tamil Nadu won’t fall for BJP’s divisive politics, says Stalin

Madurai :





Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ruining the country by dividing the people on religious lines, Stalin said the people in Tamil Nadu would not fall for that tactics.





Focusing the attack on Edappadi Palaniswami, he said the people here felt that the State was not being ruled by a Tamilian but a few from Delhi. Palaniswami was involved in corruption by awarding highway contracts worth thousands of crores of rupees to his relatives. When the High Court directed CBI probe based on a petition by the DMK, he moved the apex court to stall it. Had the CBI probed the matter, he would not have been the Chief Minister, Stalin added. That was why Palaniswami meekly surrendered to the BJP, he alleged.





As a result, though late chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa had opposed NEET, GST Udhay scheme, Food Security Act, the government headed by Palaniswami reversed the State’s stand on these matters. He also supported Centre’s controversial moves, including revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, CAA, Triple Talaq and the three farm bills, he said. The coming election, thus, would not only lead to a change of guard but also protect the self-esteem of the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin added.





If the DMK is voted to power, it would not clear the container transshipment hub at Kanniyakumari that would adversely affect livelihood of fishermen and farmers, he said. He also promised to set up a special economic zone and an IT park in the district, and a cancer centre at the Government Medical College Hospital.





Later, addressing a rally at Tirunelveli, he said the cases filed against Kudankulam protesters would be withdrawn by the DMK government.

