Rear Admiral flags off sailing expedition

Chennai :

The commemorative sailing of vessel 'Neelkanth' was flagged off by Rear Admiral Puneet Chaddha, the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA).





INS 'Virbahu' is Indian Navy's submarine base, located at Visakhapatnam, the headquarters of Navy's Eastern Naval Command.





The sailing vessel has five Officers from INS Virbahu as crew and skippered by Commander Deepak Raj.







Indian Naval Sailing Vessel ‘Neelkanth’ is on a sailing expedition marking the 50th anniversary of INS ‘Virbahu’, the submarine base. The sailing was flagged off by Rear Admiral Puneet Chaddha, the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), at Chennai. pic.twitter.com/2IsnitDWAu — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) March 20, 2021





The expedition from Chennai to Visakhapatnam forms the first leg of this commemorative sailing.





The first leg will cover a distance of 366 nautical miles. The wind powered sailing is expected to take three days.





It will consolidate the sail training of the young crew. It will help to showcase the courage, discipline, commitment and expertise of the crew in handling any adverse conditions at sea and also their hold on the nuances of sailing, a defence release said.