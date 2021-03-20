Boris Johnson’s team to arrive in Tamil Nadu tomorrow ahead of his India visit

Chennai :

In a first major bilateral visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay a visit to India in the month of April. During his tour, he is expected to visit Tamil Nadu from April 26th to 28th.





Meanwhile, a 7-member team, including the security guards of the British Prime Minister will arrive in Tamil Nadu tomorrow for security inspections. They will depart from Delhi tomorrow morning and proceed to Madurai. After finishing their tour in Madurai, the team will arrive in Chennai on a flight tomorrow evening. Later, on Monday the team will leave for Pune on a flight on Monday.





However, only after the team’s arrival it will be known if the Prime Minister will visit Tamil Nadu. The envoy, who is in charge of finalising the prime ministerial visit agenda, on Saturday highlighted several pillars of focus for the bilateral engagement, covering areas such as defence and security and climate action and healthcare, including cooperation in the area of COVID-19 vaccines.