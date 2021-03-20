Students to get soft skills training for job market

Chennai :

Till now, the council, in collaboration with ICT Academy, an initiative of the Centre, has been providing skill training to place the students in the jobs that are available soon after they complete UG. But starting from the new academic session, students would be given advanced skill training, a senior official from TNSCHE told DT Next.





In the first phase, more than 30,000 students would be benefited, he said, adding that the training programme would prepare the graduating students to face the job market with the right skills and to enhance their knowledge on the different sectors like banking, retail, IT and ITeS, and hospitality.





“To begin with, students and teachers of more than 60 government Arts and Science colleges in the State will be trained,” he said. The teachers who undergo the training would in turn coach students from their college. These students would be given detailed information about the requirements of various industry sectors, including the ones that they wish to pursue their career, he said. The duration of the intense skill training programme for students would be one week covering more than 50 hours. In addition, they would also be trained in using the internet to search the internet for the various jobs that are available in the sector of their choice.





The official said after the training programme, the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu and TNSCHE would jointly award the certifications to both teachers and students. In the second phase of the initiative, 60 more colleges would be chosen, students of which would be imparted the skill training programme.