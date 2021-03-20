DMK does corruption even in airwaves: CM

Thiruchirapalli :

Challenging DMK president MK Stalin to debate with him on the charges against him in a public platform in Ariyalur, Palaniswami said that the DMK made corruption even in airwaves, which is an invisible element.





Addressing the people during his campaign trail, the Chief Minister said, DMK means nothing but dynasty politics. “After Karunanidhi, Stalin takes the lead and after Stalin, Udhayanidhi would take the lead and their alliance is an alliance of opportunity and they do not respect anyone. While in the AIADMK people are known for respecting everyone,” he said.





He claimed that the DMK had confused the people during the Lok Sabha elections which fetched them victory. “This will never repeat. Stalin forgot the massive victory in Vikkiravandi and Nanguneri bypolls,” he added. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister pointed out that the DMK received petitions in 2019 from village to village and they were not rectified, but now, they have been collecting petitions from district to district and seal them in a box. “However, AIADMK conducted Amma special camps and solved as many as 9.70 lakh grievances,” he stressed. Moreover, he said that the people are clear now and no one can confuse them as they have decided to opt for the AIADMK. He ensured to fulfill the promises enlisted in the election manifesto and the people would live peacefully once AIADMK formed government for the third term, he added.