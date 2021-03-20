LS passes Bill to group 7 castes under Devendrakula Velalars

New Delhi :

According to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed certain modifications in the list of Scheduled Castes by way of grouping of seven castes which presently exist as separate castes. The Registrar General of India has conveyed concurrence to the proposed modifications, the Bill said. To give effect to the changes, it is necessary to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 by Parliament. Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot told the lower house the provisions of a law dealing with atrocities on SCs and STs has been made stringent. Besides extending financial aid, legal assistance is also being extended to those affected.





The Minister also said that in a bid to ensure safety of sanitation workers involved in hazardous tasks such as septic tank cleaning, machines are now being used and manual cleaning is being discouraged.





Participating in the discussion, BJP member Sunita Duggal said Devendrakula Velalar are people who traditionally belong to the agricultural community. Earlier, TMC leader Saugata Roy expressed reservations about starting discussion on the Bill, saying that there is only one day to discuss private members’ bills.





Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal requested the Chair to take up discussion on the Bill.