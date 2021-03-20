EPS a fake farmer, says Stalin

Coimbatore :

During his campaign, Stalin recalled how his father and late chief minister M Karunanidhi had fought for the rights of Cauvery water since 1968 when he was the PWD minister. Karunanidhi strived for the establishment of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal from 1970 and succeeded in 1990 and was the key person behind establishing the Cauvery Management Board, he added.





On the other hand, Palaniswami who has been claiming that he would ensure water for Delta farmers, did nothing when the Karnataka government sought the Prime Minister’s support for constructing Mekedatu dam. Even though the DMK had urged him to meet the PM along with an all-party delegation, nothing was done in this regard, he alleged.





Edappadi Palaniswami has been claiming to be a farmer himself, but was doing anti-farmer activities. “He charges that I don’t like a farmer being the Chief Minister. I like farmers, but I not fake farmers like Palaniswami,” he said.





Meanwhile at Coimbatore, Stalin questioned AIADMK’s alleged double standards over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).





“When the DMK voted against CAA, an AIADMK MP supported it. But the party is now staging a drama by claiming that it opposed the Act,” he said.





Staging a stinging attack on Local Administration Minister SP Velumani, Stalin said the latter had even surpassed the Chief Minister in corruption and was running a corrupt empire in Coimbatore with his family members.





“We have proof to prove that he looted crores of rupees even in purchase of phenyl by giving inflated bills during COVID-19 and in Smart City projects. When DMK comes to power, the police officials who help him in distributing money to voters would also face action,” he added.