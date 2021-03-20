Edu institutions earmarked for polling to be ready by April 1

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that election-related works commenced last Monday at all the schools and colleges that would be converted into polling booths. At present, works are going on in full swing to complete it within the stipulated time,” he said.





“Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, all the works, including sanitisation, scaffolding, providing ramps for disabled voters and seating arrangements for the poll officials are closely monitored to ensure that the standard operating procedure (SOP) is being strictly followed,” he added.





A circular has been issued to all the district education officials asking them to send the daily report with regard to poll works at schools, the official said.





“They have also been directed to ensure that all the election-related works are completed before April 1.”





After April 1, these polling booths would be under the full control and supervision of election authorities. Once the works are over, official teams would inspect the institutions to check whether all the SOPs were put in place before they are handed over to the election authorities.





“Teachers and other staff who were currently undergoing training to carry out poll works will be sent to the institutions to report for duty two or three days before polling,” he said.





As per the direction by the Madras High Court to Election Commission, asking it to ensure that those deployed on poll work get enough time to cast their franchise through postal votes, the Commission would make all arrangements to make sure that all government employees, including teachers engaged in election duty, would have sufficient time to cast their vote, he added.





According to Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran, more than 50,000 teachers could not cast their votes during last elections due to logistics and improper arrangements. “Therefore, the Election Commission should ensure that not even a single teacher or government staff on polling duty missed their chance to vote.”





It is even more important this time, because unlike the usual 50,000 to 60,000 teachers who are put on poll duty, their number is close to one lakh this time due to the Commission’s decision to set up 25,000 additional polling booths to ensure that COVID safety norms are followed, added Ilamaran.