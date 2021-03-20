11 schools closed in Thanjai after 27 more test +ve

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said the second COVID wave has spread across 11 schools and two days ago two teachers from a private matriculation school on MKM road, tested positive. Thereafter 1,117 students and teachers from the school were tested, out of which 11 teachers and 10 students turned out to be positive. Six students from a government girls school at Magarnombu Chavadi also tested positive on Friday. They were tested after the results of two teachers and a student from the school turned out to be positive a day earlier.





Thanjavur District Collector M Govinda Rao who visited the special medical camp at Keezhavasal told the media that 14 teams have been formed to speed up preventive measures. They would inspect all the 439 schools across the district and verify whether norms have been implemented. Medical camps have also been organised in areas around these schools.