Fresh cases in TN cross 1,000 mark after 80 days

After nearly 80 days, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in TN crossed the 1,000 mark with the State reporting 1.087 fresh cases on Friday. On December 28, 2020, 1,005 cases were reported.
Chennai:
The doubling time of the cases has been about 10 days following the second surge. The maximum spread has been witnessed in Chennai that currently has a total of 2,552 active cases, which is about 34% of the total active cases in the State
On Friday, Chennai reported 421 new cases, while two other districts crossed 100 cases as Chengalpattu and Coimbatore recorded 105 cases and 102 cases of COVID-19 respectively. Thanjavur reported 64 new cases.
