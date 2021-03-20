Over 6.3K nominations filed, Karur sees most applicants

More than 2,500 nominations were filed by aspiring MLAs on Friday, the last day of nominations for the April 6 Assembly polls. According to election officials, the final number of contestants in the fray could be around 6,300 with nominations of several Independents getting uploaded until late in the night.
Chennai:
According to ECI sources, around 5,300 male candidates filed their papers while 940 women would also contest if their candidatures are cleared. Three members of the third gender also filed their papers.
Karur, where Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar is fighting against former Transport Minister Senthil Balaji, saw a maximum of 88 nominations with 69 candidates filing papers. Kolathur, another high-profile constituency where DMK chief MK Stalin is contesting saw 55 nominations, followed by Bodinayakkanur with 50 nominations where Deputy CM OPS will face former party colleague Thanga Tamizselvan. Cheyyur, Ranipet, Ooty, Coonoor, Tittakudi and Sirkazhi had least aspirants with just between 8 and 13 nominations.
The vacant Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat received 16 nominations. Eight nominations were from political parties including the BJP, Congress, MNM and the Naam Thamizhar Katchi while the remaining candidates filed papers as Independents for the seat which became vacant after the demise of veteran Congress leader Vasantha Kumar.
The applications will be scritinised on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22.
Rush for last-minute nominations in city
Around 600 nominations were filed for the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district with 250 being filed on Friday, the last day. According to data, 344 nominations were filed in the city till Thursday, of which 59 nominations were from women. Election officials of Egmore, Thousand Lights and Virugambakkam constituencies could not complete collating the nominations till late at night with most filed last minute. Most number of last day nominations were filed at Royapuram, with 23 filed in the north Chennai constituency. Also, 20 and 21 nominations were filed in RK Nagar and Anna Nagar respectively.
