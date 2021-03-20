Over 6.3K nominations filed, Karur sees most applicants

Chennai :

According to ECI sources, around 5,300 male candidates filed their papers while 940 women would also contest if their candidatures are cleared. Three members of the third gender also filed their papers.





Karur, where Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar is fighting against former Transport Minister Senthil Balaji, saw a maximum of 88 nominations with 69 candidates filing papers. Kolathur, another high-profile constituency where DMK chief MK Stalin is contesting saw 55 nominations, followed by Bodinayakkanur with 50 nominations where Deputy CM OPS will face former party colleague Thanga Tamizselvan. Cheyyur, Ranipet, Ooty, Coonoor, Tittakudi and Sirkazhi had least aspirants with just between 8 and 13 nominations.





The vacant Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat received 16 nominations. Eight nominations were from political parties including the BJP, Congress, MNM and the Naam Thamizhar Katchi while the remaining candidates filed papers as Independents for the seat which became vacant after the demise of veteran Congress leader Vasantha Kumar.





The applications will be scritinised on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22.



