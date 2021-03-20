Challenging battle lies ahead for ruling party to change history in DMK’s citadel

Chennai :

Even during the last Lok Sabha polls, Egmore, coming under Central Chennai parliamentary seat, gave 68,000 votes polling for the opposition in which 48,000 votes was the margin lead for the DMK.





“Public in the age group of 30 to 49 years would play the crucial role in electing the MLA of Egmore constituency and I will address the issues of all voters once when the DMK government is formed,” said a confident DMK candidate I Paranthaman. “Our leader Stalin would form the government and I am gearing up to serve as a public servant,” he added. Asked about his influential rival candidate John Pandian, an influential Devendra Kula Vellalar leader contesting as an AIADMK alliance candidate, Paranthaman said, “Public would like to elect a person with a fair political background and not those who frequently come out on bail,” quipped Paranthaman, who is also a practising advocate. “Since 1957 Assembly elections, the constituency has elected DMK candidates as MLAs. Only once the DMDK in AIADMK alliance won the seat with a slender margin of 200 votes,” recalled civic activist Aarani Sreenivasan of Egmore.





“But we must wait and see the results as there are a lot of BJP votes in parts of Egmore. If these votes transfer to the AIADMK candidate, then there will be a close call between the Dravidian parties,” opined Sreenivasan recalling that in 2001 assembly polls, John Pandian gave the former DMK minister Parithi Ilamvauthi a run for his money. “The constituency has been a citadel for the DMK electing a Dalit representative. But this time, the MNM candidate Priyadharshini Udhayabanu will get a good number of votes as her promises are welcoming. Youngsters are also amused with Seeman,” said K Ashok, who is an office assistant at a law firm near Egmore Court.





Constituency Issues





A large number of the floating population poses a sanitation hazard for Egmore that houses the Chennai Central and the Egmore railway stations. Egmore also houses Ripon Buildings, the city civic headquarters and the largest Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.





Egmore, once a colonial commercial - residential constituency is now an old Chennai comprising more commercial buildings, leaving an acute shortage of parking space. The locality also has schools and educational institutions adding to the daily traffic snarls.





Proper drinking water is still an issue in Pulianthope and Chetpet areas. Sewer overflow has been a common issue in Choolai, Vepery and Pattalam neighbourhoods.