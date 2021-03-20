AIMIM candidate to get star campaigners from other states

Vellore :

Thirty Eight-year-old TS Vakeel Ahamed, state president of the Hyderabad based AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), contesting in the Vaniyambadi constituency, bases his confidence in social service he has doing over the years, especially during the pandemic, when he single-handedly distributed food to the needy.





A councillor for ward 21, he entered the political fray in the 2016 polls – which Nilofer Kafeel won - when was he ranked fourth with 10,117 votes. Ahamed, who is also the owner of a readymade cloth shop, is known for his altruism.





“I am anticipating star campaigners from Maharashtra, Bihar and Telangana, for which I have submitted a list to officials. Five sitting MLAs from Bihar and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owiasi, who will be with me till the day of the polls, will campaign for me,” Vakeel Ahamed told DT Next.





He also has a 4 member IT team from Maharashtra working on marketing his skills and past social works. Asked if he would win, he said, “I base my confidence on the good work I have done for the people here and the fact that I am part of a good alliance, where AMMK and DMDK will contribute their might to ensure my victory.” The candidate has promised to improve business and establish an industrial estate, check dams across the Palar to store water, improve the infrastructure of the Vaniyambadi government hospital, which has only 2 dialysis machines, including a lady doctor round the clock to handle maternity cases.