PU secy irked as Udhayanidhi’s aide gets ticket without applying in Arcot

Vellore : Pandurangan, who was the DMK PU secretary for the last 30 years, was irked over the denial of a promise made to him during the last polls that he would be given a ticket to contest the 2021 polls. After receiving the resignation, Gandhi, who did not want to exacerbate the matter, did not accept Pandurangan’s letter and asked him to get back to party work for the upcoming elections. Meanwhile sitting MLA JL Eswarappan, a close aide of Udhayanidhi, did not apply for a ticket even as the party gave preference to sitting MLAs. Udayanidhi who got to know this had called Eswarappan and asked him the reason for his not contesting. Eswarappan allegedly told him that he did not have enough money to spend and was promised by Udhayanidhi that his needs would be taken care of.