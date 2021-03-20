Seeman revises income details after criticism

Chennai :

Seeman, who is contesting in the Tiruvottiyur constituency, filed his first affidavit on Monday, which created controversy as he had mentioned that his income for the year 2019-20 was just Rs 1,000. On calculating, his daily income did not cross Rs 3, which was severely criticised by political analysts and in social media.





Seeman also mentioned in the affidavit that his wife did not earn in the year 2016-17 and 2017-18. Following the criticisms, Seeman filed an additional affidavit in which his income for the year 2019-20 was mentioned as Rs 4.72 lakh.





The income of Kayalvizhi was also changed to Rs 2.65 lakh in 2016-17 and Rs 2.82 lakh in 2017-18. However, the total assets of Seeman remain the same in both the affidavits.