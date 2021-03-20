KS Alagiri to campaign from today

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri on Friday announced that he would start his party’s Phase 1 of the election campaign from Saturday. The poll campaign will start from March 20 to April 3.

Chennai : In a statement, he said he would start the election campaign from Velachery and Harbour constituencies on the first day, and on Saturday he would go to Kollathur constituency to canvass for his party’s main allay DMK and its president MK Stalin. After visiting several districts, including Erode, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, he would end the first phase of the campaign after meeting the electorates in Melur.