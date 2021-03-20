MNM’s poll promise: Rs 3K to homemakers

Chennai :

MNM, making its debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls three years after it came into existence, also promised a monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 to select group of people, including those aged 75. The promise of Rs 3,000 assistance comes days after the DMK and the ruling AIADMK assured payouts of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 to the women homemakers respectively in their manifestos. Outlining the key aspects of MNM’s manifesto at its release, Haasan, trying his luck from Coimbatore South, told a press conference here that through initiatives like skill development, women could earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month and “that is what we call payment to homemakers and not doles to them.” The manifesto said by creating gig workers opportunities for educated women, they could earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 during their free time and skill development training would be facilitated to ensure it.





Gig workers, generally independent professionals, are those who enter into agreements with companies to provide services to the firms’ clients. Haasan was the first to promise what he called in December last as ‘payment’ to homemakers for their work. It also said first-time workers will be provided with e- bikes under interest-free while school students will be provided with 10-inch smart tablets. Further, MNM promised a monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 for all aged 75, those with 80 per cent physical disability and women abandoned by their husbands and unable to work and widows. Incidentally, such women will also be provided skill development training. MNM will not depend on tax revenue for generating funds, but through development schemes like generating employment, Haasan said. Loss-making state transport corporations could be made profitable by making employees shareholders, he said.