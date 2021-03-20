Experts warn against self-medication after taking COVID vaccine

Chennai :

Those in treatment for various diseases are advised to vaccinate due to higher vulnerability, stressed doctors. This has come amid concerns of blood clot after taking the vaccine, which the EU had ruled out.





“We do not have any research data to state how a particular vaccine can affect the patients causing blood clots. So far, people with allergies, seizures and others are supposed to avoid vaccines to prevent allergic reactions. Those who are on painkillers, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other steroids are asked to avoid taking these medications at least 48 hours after vaccination,” said Dr Rose Raichel, head of internal medicine, Mehta Hospital.





Doctors said steroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can reduce the immune response after vaccination. Dr Rose added that medications such as diclofenac can be avoided and patients on immuno-suppressant drugs can avoid them for about 48 hours.





“Patients on HIV and cancer treatment are more vulnerable, and need vaccination to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. However, those on new oral anti-coagulants that cause thrombosis are recommended to avoid the drugs for 48 hours post vaccination. Patients on the blood thinning medicines may have discolouration or minor bleeding, but there is no cross reactions due to vaccine,” said Dr J Prabhakaran, head of internal medicine and diabetology at Rela Hospital.





Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said the department is continuing the use of both Covishield and Covaxin.