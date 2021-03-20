Parents and teachers concerned over continuation of classes despite all-pass

Chennai :

Following requests, especially from parents, the government had announced all-pass for students from classes 9 to 11 and promoted them to the next standard. However, classes are going on for them even now, which has raised concerns about parents and teachers after the recent cases of clusters among students.





“There is no point in conducting classes for the students declared pass. Though it might help them academically, parents and teachers are worried about the recent surge in COVID cases among students,” said Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Association president S Arumainathan.





Echoing the same view, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran said there were no problems when schools were reopened to conduct board exams as the number of cases had gone down. “However, now the virus is rapidly spreading among students in southern districts, and parents are under severe stress over sending their children to school.” Arguing that students from lower classes coming to school increased the risk of infection among students who have to attend board exams, he urged the government to immediately declare annual holidays for all students except those from Class 12.





“Why are the Health Department officials remaining silent about the virus spreading among students? Is there any lapse in monitoring the standard operating procedure that was issued for schools,” asked PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu.





There were also complaints that students, especially those studying in government and aided schools, were often not wearing masks inside the premises. Seeking anonymity, a teacher from the Pallavaram government high school said that it was difficult to control the students when they were out of the class. “It is also difficult to control the boys to maintain social distance especially during lunchtime,” she added.





S Vijayalakshmi, a homemaker who drops her son at a private school in Pammal, said even parents do not wear masks when they come to the school to drop and pick up their children. “The autos that ferry children to school carry more than six students at a time. It is right time for the government to declare holiday, otherwise it would be too late,” she cautioned.