Clinics at markets, special camp, incentive for workers: Corpn steps up vaccination drive

Chennai :

“We have set up a temporary clinic in Koyambedu wholesale market, as there are more than 15,000 employees and traders in the market. Eligible workers and traders are getting their vaccine at the temporary clinics. Similarly, temporary clinics will be opened at all the 80 markets in the city,” said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.





He added that the city has several apartment complexes that house hundreds of families. “We will set up temporary clinics in such apartments too,” Prakash said.





On Friday, the Commissioner visited Ayanavaram market and created awareness about wearing masks and vaccines among the traders.





Speaking to the reporters, he said getting the vaccine and wearing mask for another two-three months were the only solutions to control the spread of the virus.





Meanwhile, the civic body has organised a mass vaccination camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday. According to a Corporation statement, those above 60 years of age and persons between the age of 45 years and 59 years with comorbidities could get the vaccine at the special camp.





“As many 20 medical teams have been formed to vaccinate around 2,000 persons at the camp. The camp will be held between 9 am to 5 pm. Persons visiting the camp for vaccination should bring any one of the government identity cards,” the release said.





Presently, the civic body is administering vaccines at 196 places, including 160 primary health centres and 36 mini clinics. As of Friday, more than four lakh persons in the city have received their jabs.





The civic body has instructed the zonal health officers of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar to make arrangements to mobilise beneficiaries to the special camp. To encourage the Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) workers to bring more people for vaccination, the Corporation has promised Rs 1,200 incentive per month.