AIADMK, DMK and BJP fail to field women in Pondy

Puducherry :





However, two sitting women members of the party had filed their nomination papers. On the other hand, Naam Thamizhar Katchi has given tickets to 14 women candidates to contest out of the total 30 Assembly seats. The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) gave chance to three women candidates.





Saraswathi Subbiah and Savithri were elected to the first Assembly from 1963-64, Padmini Chandrasekaran and Ankammal were elected to the second Assembly from 1964-68 and Veerammal was elected to the third assembly from 1969-74.

The parties, who had announced their candidates for the April 6 assembly election, failed to field a single woman candidate while the Congress party gave another chance to the sitting member Vijayaveni. NR Congress is yet to officially announce its candidates.